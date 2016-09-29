A Proof .925 fine silver €10, released Sept. 26 by Spain, marks the 300th birth anniversary of Charles III, who served as king from 1759 to 1788.

The Proof .925 fine silver €10 coin, released Sept. 26, commemorates the 300th anniversary of the birth of Charles III.

Charles III was the king of Spain and the Spanish Indies from 1759 to 1788.

He conquered the kingdoms of Naples and of Sicily, reigning as Charles VII of Naples and Charles V of Sicily.

As king of Spain, Charles III tried to rescue his empire from decay through far-reaching reforms such as weakening the church and its monasteries, promoting science and university research, facilitating trade and commerce, modernizing agriculture and avoiding wars. His reforms proved short-lived and Spain relapsed after his death, but his legacy lives on to this day.

The obverse of the coin features a profile of King Feliipe VI, the current ruler.

The reverse depicts Charles III wearing the cloak of grand master of the order that he established to reward people for their actions in benefit to Spain and the crown.

He stands by the famous Alcala Gate in Madrid. He was actually nicknamed “Best Mayor of Madrid” for the many public works that were tackled in the city during his reign.

The coin weighs 27 grams, measures 40 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces.

Distributor Royal Scandinavian Mint carries modern Spanish coins, but pricing was unavailable for this new issue. For more information, visit the distributor website.