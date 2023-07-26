Spain issues Horse gold bullion coin next in series

The Reverse Proof 1-ounce .9999 fine gold €1.5 bullion coin is the third 1-ounce coin in the program, which began in late 2021 with the Iberian Lynx 1-ounce gold €1.5 coin. In 2022, Spain issued a Bull 1-ounce gold €1.5 coin.

Fractional tenth-ounce versions of both Lynx and Bull coins have also been released, and a fractional version of the new Horse design is expected to be released in several months, following an issuing schedule similar to that for earlier releases.

The Carthusian horse, or Cartujano is not a distinct breed of horse but rather an offshoot of the pure Spanish horse and is considered the purest strain remaining, with one of the oldest stud books in the world, according to the Royal Spanish Mint.

The 2023 coin weighs 31.104 grams, measures 37.2 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 12,000 pieces.

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All of these bullion coins are struck with a Reverse Proof finish, where the background is matte and the engraved relief has a mirror effect.

The common obverse in the series depicts the “columnario” design from old Spanish coins.

The reverse features an image of the aforementioned horse. At left is the Mint mark and the year of issue 2023. The legend CABALLO CARTUJANO translates to “Carthusian horse.” The denomination appears above the animal.

Kagin’s Inc. distributes the coins. To order, visit the firm’s website, www.kagins.com.

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