Spain issues circulating commemorative for Old Toledo

Spain’s 2021 €2 coin for an annual series honoring UNESCO World Heritage Sites depicts the Old City of Toledo. The Proof version appears here.

Spain continues its annual circulating commemorative €2 coin series honoring UNESCO World Heritage List sites in that country with a coin depicting the Old Town of Toledo.

In 555 Toledo became the capital of the Visigothic kingdom. It is known as “the imperial city” for having been the capital city of the Holy Roman Empire of Charles V, and also as “the city of the three cultures” for having been populated for centuries by Christians, Jews and Muslims who live together in harmony.

The obverse of the coin depicts a view of the Puerta de Sol and a detail of the La Sinagoga del Tránsito, both buildings built in the 14th century in Mudejar style.

In total, 4 million coins were released into circulation in late February, and another 5,000 are designated for sale in Proof finish in a special blister pack, with sales to open April 6.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.

The common map-and-denomination image created by Luc Luycx appears on the reverse.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

