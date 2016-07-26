Spain will honor its UNESCO World Heritage Site in Asturia, which is composed of a church, on one of its 2017 circulating commemorative €2 coins.

Spain has unveiled the design for its 2017 circulating commemorative €2 coin from its annual series showcasing Spain’s UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage Sites.

The 2017 ringed-bimetallic coin—the name for a coin that features two different metals, one at the center of the coin's face and another that rings around it—is scheduled for release Feb. 1 and features an oblique view of the Santa Maria del Naranco Church, entirely contained on the coin’s copper-nickel core.

Curving at the top of the coin’s inner disk is the name of the issuing country ESPAÑA and underneath it, to the right, 2017. To the left of the church is the mint mark.

The coin’s outer copper-aluminum-nickel ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

In total, 4 million examples of the coin are slated for release.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation may issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.