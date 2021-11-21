Spain enters gold bullion market with new Lynx coin

Spain is launching a new series of gold bullion coins, the €1.5 Lynx. The inaugural 2021 coin was due to become available Dec. 1 in a limited issue of 12,000 coins.

Spain, the source of so much numismatic treasure in the past, has joined the list of nations issuing their own gold bullion coins.

The Fábrica Nacional de Moneda Timbre Real Casa de la Moneda planned to launch the first Spanish bullion coin on Dec. 1

The Reverse Proof 1-ounce .999 fine gold coin is denominated €1.5, an unusually low denomination for a gold bullion coin of the world.

The reverse depicts the head of an Iberian lynx. In addition, the face value (€1.5) appears, with the year date of issue (2021) and the crowned symbol of the Spanish Mint.

The coin’s obverse features imagery borrowed from the famous Spanish silver “piece of eight” coin, which circulated around the globe for more than two centuries.

The 2021 coin appropriates the Pillars of Hercules design that represents the two hemispheres meeting, with two globes crowned over the seas, and the legend PLVS VLTRA appearing on ribbons mounted on opposite pillars.

Legends identify Spain’s current monarch, Felipe VI, and the coin’s weight and fineness.

The coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 37 millimeters in diameter. The inaugural issue has a mintage limit of 12,000 coins, each delivered encapsulated.

The coin, with continuing Lynx motif, is to be sold through distributors worldwide, according to the Spanish Mint.

