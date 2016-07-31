Spain celebrates postal service anniversary with silver €10

Spain is celebrating the 300th anniversary of the national postal system known as Correos with a Proof silver €10 coin.

Spain’s national postal service, the Sociedad Estatal de Correos y Telégrafos S.A., operates as Correos. Correos is one of the largest postal services in the world. Based in Madrid, it has more than 10,000 postal centers all over Spain.

The Royal Spanish Mint is celebrating the 300th anniversary of the founding of Correos with a Proof .925 fine silver €10 coin.

The obverse of the 2016 silver €10 coin features a profile of King Felipe VI. The reverse of the commemorative coin reproduces, in color, the crowned post horn, symbol of Correos for 300 years, surrounded by allegorical elements related to the postal service.

Connect with Coin World:

Though the Royal Spanish Mint links the founding of Correos to 1716, the modern-day iteration has its roots in the 1850 adoption of the postage stamp.

The €10 coin weighs 27 grams, measures 40 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces.

Distributor Royal Scandinavian Mint will offer the coin when it is released, but pricing is not established. For more information, visit the distributor website.