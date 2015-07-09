South Sudan issues its first set of coins: Coin World Buzz

Four years in, the world's newest country South Sudan introduces its first coins http://t.co/Indn0ra1oQ via @qzafrica pic.twitter.com/2p5oKYQM2L

2. ANA show without major launch

"Despite market speculation to the contrary, sales for neither the 2015 Coin & Chroncles Set - Dwight D. Eisenhower nor the 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin will be launched at the Aug. 11 to 15 American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill."

Full story here.

3. Joys of Collecting

Q. David Bowers looks back at how the Coinage Act of 1834 aided gold output in his latest Coin World column.

4. Star Trek coins

Going where no mint has gone before once again:

Two new coins from the Perth Mint feature the television program Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 3:37 p.m. ET Thursday:

6. Hot topics

Check out the three most-read stories of the last couple of days:

1. U.S. Mint temporarily suspends sales July 7 of American Eagle silver bullion coins

2. 1883 Morgan dollar notable for its eye appeal sells for $49,937.50: Market Analysis

3. George R. Minot Nobel Prize Medal to be sold Sept. 21 by Bonhams