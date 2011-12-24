South African rarities star in Nov. 17 London auction

An 1887 silver kroon pattern from the Orange Free State realized $274,574 U.S., including buyer’s fee, during a Nov. 17 auction in London.

An 1887 silver kroon pattern from the Orange Free State, one of the resulting authorities after the Dutch colonization of Africa, led all bidding during one of two Dix Noonan Webb Nov. 17 auctions. The coin realized £174,000 ($274,574 in U.S. funds) against an estimate of £30,000 to £40,000 ($48,008 to $64,011 in U.S. funds)

The pattern, produced by W. Lauer for O. Nolte, features an 1888 British East Africa countermark that is “strategically placed over the word essay, giv[ing] a pattern coin legal tender status,” according to research cited by the auction house. The seller suggests fewer than 10 pieces are known.

With a few marks, the coin is “otherwise” in Nearly EF condition.

The pattern was one of the highlights of the collection of George de Bruin, a pathologist from South Africa. The collection has a particular focus on coins of South Africa and those that traded around the Cape of Good Hope.

De Bruin’s collection offered 223 lots that in total realized £701,904 ($1,109,008 U.S.), as the auction in total realized £756,156 ($1,194,726 U.S.). All prices reflect the 20 percent buyer’s fee. All 258 lots were sold.

The complete catalog and prices realized list can be viewed online at the firm’s website, www.dnw.co.uk.

For additional information, telephone Dix Noonan Webb at (011) 44 20 7016 1700 or email it at auctions@dnw.co.uk.

Some additional highlights:

Roman Britain, circa 871 to 899 silver penny, Alfred the Great, London, Tilewine, Nearly Extremely Fine, £14,400 ($22,752 U.S.).

England, 1693 gold 5-guinea coin, Elephant and Castle, William and Mary, “a few surface marks, otherwise” Good Very Fine, £10,200 ($16,116 U.S.).

Great Britain, 1748 gold 5-guinea coin, VICESIMO SECVNDO edge, George II, “edge bruise at 3 o’clock and lightly cleaned at some time, otherwise” Nearly EF, £9,600 ($15,168 U.S.).

Great Britain, 1797 copper twopence, George III, “a few tiny marks on king’s neck, otherwise” Good VF, £336 ($531 U.S.).

German East Africa, 1893 silver 2-rupie coin, Wilhelm II, Nearly VF, £348 ($550 U.S.).

South Africa, Orange Free State, 1887 copper kroon pattern or trial piece, by W. Lauer for O. Nolte, 34.45 grams, “unique,” “never previously offered for sale at auction,” EF or better, £110,400 ($174,432 U.S.).

South African Republic, Thomas Burgers, 1874 gold pond, fine beard, 7.79 grams, Friedberg 1a (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), “a tiny edge nick ... minor edge bruise ... otherwise” practically As Struck, £45,600 ($ U.S.).

South Africa, Thomas Burgers, 1874 bronze pond pattern, by L.C. Wyon, Good EF, £26,400 ($41,712 U.S.).

South Africa, Thomas Burgers, 1874 aluminum crown pattern, after L.C. Wyon, “some surface marks and staining, otherwise Extremely Fine,” £13,200 ($20,856 U.S.).

South Africa, Thomas Burgers, 1874 copper crown pattern, after L.C. Wyon, Good EF, £43,200 ($68,256 U.S.).

South Africa, Thomas Burgers, 1874 copper- or bronze-gilt pattern crown, after L.C. Wyon, “some marks and staining on obverse, otherwise better than Extremely Fine,” £25,200 ($39,816 U.S.).

South Africa, Thomas Burgers, 1874 copper halfcrown pattern, after L.C. Wyon, “small carbon spot on obverse, otherwise good extremely fine,” £26,400 ($41,712 U.S.).

South Africa, Thomas Burgers, 1874 copper-gilt halfcrown pattern, after L.C. Wyon, EF “or better,” £18,000 ($28,440 U.S.).

South Africa, Thomas Burgers, 1874 aluminum halfcrown pattern, after L.C. Wyon, “a few surface marks and stains, otherwise extremely fine or better,” £13,200 ($20,856 U.S.).

South African Republic, Paul Kruger, 1898 with “99” counterstamp gold pond, F-2, 1899 dies never arrived, so “99” counterstamp was used to produce 130 examples, EF or better, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. About Uncirculated 55, £38,400 ($60,672 U.S.).

South African Republic, Schalk Burger, 1902 gold veld pond, F-4, 8.65 grams, mintage of “986 struck by hand at the Transvaal Gold Mining Estates dormant workshop at Pilgrim’s Rest,” “some surface marks and scratches, otherwise” About EF, £10,560 ($16,685 U.S.). ¦