South African rarities highlight St. James's Oct. 3

A rare coin from the South African Republic, or Zuid-Afrikaansche Republiek in Dutch, highlights the early coinage history of modern South Africa.

The British and Dutch offered competing colonial claims to South Africa during the 18th and 19th centuries. Britain and the Dutch colonists fought the Anglo-Boer War over control of the region, with the British winning and forming the Union of South Africa.

Before that victory, beginning in 1892, the Orange Free State (later the Transvaal) began striking bronze, gold and silver coinage as the Zuid-Afrikaansche Republiek.

An 1892 Proof gold pond of Paul Kruger, president of the Transvaal, highlights St. James’s Auctions sale No. 19, scheduled for Oct. 3 in London. Graded Proof 63 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., this is the first Proof example offered in many years, according to the firm; the coin has an estimate of £220,000 to £240,000 (about $340,237 to $371,168 in U.S. funds).

Other key consignments in the sale include the Christian C. Jones Collection of Napoleonic and Romanian Coins and Medals, Part I, and the Mitchell-David Collection of world gold coins.

Some additional highlights:

Australia, Adelaide Assay Office, 1852 gold pound, Friedberg 3 (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), Lot 1417, Almost Extremely Fine.

France, circa 1799 to 1804 gold 40 francs, Napoleon, Paris, F-479, Lot 1001, some contact marks, Very Fine.

France, after 1804 silver medal, Coronation of Napoleon by Johann Baptiste Merlen, 44 millimeters, Lot 1073, choice Extremely Fine.

France, circa 1810 silver medal, the proxy marriage of Napoleon and Marie-Louise, by F. Stuckhart and A. Guillemard, Lot 1131, EF.

France, Napoleon III, 1862 gold 100-franc essay, Lot 1392, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 65 Cameo.

German East Africa, 1916-T gold 15-rupie coin, F-1, Lot 1453, PCGS MS-63.

Romania, 1858 silver medal, the restoration of the Metropolitan Church, Lot 1231, EF.

Russia, 1836 Imperial Family 1.5-ruble (10-zloty) coin novodel, Nicholas I, Krause Mishler-C172.2 (Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler), Lot 1534, NGC MS-61.

South African Republic, 1874 Burger gold pond, F-1, “one of the finest known examples of this first gold pond of the nation,” Lot 1320, NGC Mint State 66.

South African Republic, 1874 Burger gold pond, reeded edge, F-1, Lot 1321, Professional Coin Grading Service MS-64.

South African Republic, 1892 Kruger gold pond, F-2, Lot 1327, PCGS AU-58.

South African Republic, 1892 Kruger gold half pond, F-3, Lot 1343, PCGS Proof 62.

South African Republic, 1892 Kruger silver 5-shilling coin, KM-8.2, Lot 1350, NGC Proof 63.

South African Republic, 1892 Kruger penny, KM-2, Lot 1370, PCGS Proof 64 brown.

South African Republic, 1902 gold veld pond, KM-11, F-4, Lot 1373, NGC MS-64.

Switzerland, 1771 gold 3-pistole coin, Geneva, KM-84, F-261, Lot 1409, Mint State. ¦