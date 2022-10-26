Solomon Islands gets ready for 2023 Year of the Rabbit

Solomon Islands celebrates the 2023 Year of the Rabbit with three coins, starting with a 1-ounce silver $5 coin with rose gold accents (left) and a 5-ounce Black Proof silver $10 coin has bright silver and yellow gold accents on a black finish, individually numbered on the edge.

The Year of the Rabbit begins Jan. 22, 2023, and the Solomon Islands has issued three new coins to celebrate.

The 2023-dated coins all feature the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a tiara and pearl earrings on the obverse.

Two 1-ounce coins, one of .999 fine silver and another in .9999 fine gold, and a 5-ounce .999 fine silver coin, comprise the release, which is now available for pre-order from Talisman Coins.

Year of the Rabbit info

Centuries ago, the Chinese invented a calendar based on the lunar (rather than the solar) cycle. In the Chinese lunar zodiac, the 12 animals each corresponding in sequence to a year rather than a month.

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According to tradition, people born during a Year of the Rabbit are said to exhibit that animal’s attributes.

Sociable, amiable, and artistic, they are also often shy, soft-spoken and cautious. They are often noted for their elegance and good taste. Rabbits can be moody, superficial and self-centered, as well.

1-ounce silver and gold

The Proof 1-ounce silver $5 coin features rose gold accents.

The reverse shows two cute rabbits in the lee of a cherry tree, the cherry blossoms accented in the rose gold. The Chinese character for “rabbit” is enclosed in a cartouche. There are no other legends to detract from the beauty of this charming vignette

The coin weighs 31.135 grams, measures 48.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 888 pieces. It retails for $118.88, with quantity discounts available.

The 1-ounce gold $25 coin features the same design as the 1-ounce silver $5 coin, but with pure platinum plating highlighting the rabbits against the Proof gold surface. The coin weighs 31.106 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 150 pieces. It retails for $2,788.88.

Black Proof 5-ounce coin

The 5-ounce silver $10 coin features a different design on a Black Proof finish highlighted with various accents. Each coin is individually numbered on the edge, matching the certificate number.

The reverse of the coin shows a mother rabbit keeping watch over her three baby bunnies beneath a blooming cherry tree branch. The Chinese character for “rabbit” is enclosed in a cartouche and the Black Proof finish is accented in bright silver and yellow gold.

The coin weighs 157.6 grams, measures 65 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 888 pieces. It retails for $388.88, with quantity discounts available.

Individually numbered certificates of authenticity accompany each of the three Year of the Rabbit coins, which are presented in display cases and an outer box.

For more information, visit the distributor website, www.talismancoins.com.

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