Solomon Island coins to bear King Charles III portrait

The RAM is striking the first $1 coins for the Solomon Islands to feature the Daniel Thorne effigy of King Charles III.

Solomon Islands coinage reflects the change to King Charles III for the first time since the 2022 death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Australian Mint (RAM) on Nov. 1 unveiled the first Solomon Islands coin issue to have a King Charles III effigy, a $1 coin dated 2025.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Solomon Islands was invited onto the RAM factory floor to strike the Islands’ first coin featuring the King Charles III effigy.

The official coining ceremony was an important milestone for both the RAM and its South Pacific neighbor, strengthening the longstanding partnership, according to an RAM spokesperson.

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The coin’s obverse features the King Charles III effigy designed by Daniel Thorne — the same effigy approved and used for Australia’s coinage — encircled by ONE DOLLAR ˙ 2025 ˙ CHARLES III ˙ SOLOMON ISLANDS separated by raised dots .

The reverse features a Nguzu Nguzu image, a traditional provider of good luck and protection, with ONE DOLLAR below. Nguzu Nguzu has appeared on the Solomon Islands $1 coin since 2012.

The Assistant Minister for Treasury, the Hon. Andrew Leigh MP, said the Mint’s standing in the Pacific was to be commended.

“Australia’s Mint now makes coins for multiple countries — a sign of their high standing in the international community,” he said.

Circulation coin customers

In addition to the Solomon Islands, RAM also strikes coins for multiple countries in Oceania: Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Timor-Leste, Tonga and Vanuatu. The RAM is currently in discussions with Papua New Guinea to produce a coin to celebrate the 50th anniversary of that nation’s Declaration of Independence in 1975.

During the last 10 years, international circulating coinage production composed 8% of the Mint’s circulating coin revenue, and 25% of the coins shipped out of the factory in Deakin.

The aluminum-bronze Solomon Islands $1 coin weighs 6 grams and measures 21.5 millimeters in diameter, slightly larger and heavier than a Jefferson nickel.

The Solomon Islands $1 is equivalent to about 12 cents U.S.

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