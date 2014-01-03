Top 10: Sold out 2013 ‘royal baby’ coins

Britain’s Royal Mint struck nine coins to celebrate the Oct. 23 christening of the new prince. Shown is the version of the reverse design by John Bergdahl that is used on the 2013 5-ounce and kilogram silver and gold coins.

The New Zealand Proof 2013 Royal Baby silver coin displays the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse and a gold-plated “Princely Coronet” on the reverse. A stylized koru design, symbolizing new life, appears below the coronet.

The birth of Prince George of Cambridge on July 22, 2013, was the green light for mints around the world to strike coins to pay homage to the newborn future king of Great Britain.

Many of the coins had limited mintages, and many sold out within a matter of weeks.

Britain’s Royal Mint and the private Pobjoy Mint both announced coins to mark the occasion only hours after the official palace birth announcement.

The Royal Mint issued gold sovereigns struck on the day of the prince’s birth. The 2013 bullion coins were accompanied by a signed certificate proclaiming the date and occasion of their striking. All 2,013 coins sold out.

The Royal Mint also issued a Proof .925 fine silver version of the £5 crown bearing Benedetto Pistrucci’s traditional St. George and the Dragon design in commemoration of the birth. All 10,000 silver coins sold out.

The private Pobjoy Mint, located in Surrey, England, strikes mostly collector coins for countries around the world.

On behalf of two national entities, the British Virgin Islands and the South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands, three coins were issued through the Pobjoy Mint to mark the birth of the prince.

All Pobjoy Mint issues were still available as of Dec. 16.

The Royal Canadian Mint issued five different coins to mark the birth of Prince George Alexander Louis, Queen Elizabeth II’s first great-grandson.

The RCM also offered a three-coin set, each featuring a different design on the reverse paired with Susanna Blunt’s effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

As of Dec. 16 all RCM Royal Baby coins were still available.

The Perth Mint produced two Proof coins commemorating the birth of the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The designs on the reverse of the 1-ounce silver dollar and the quarter-once gold $25 coins both show the parents cradling their newborn child. The coins feature the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

New Zealand’s Proof silver dollar coin signifies the royal linage with a selectively gold-plated coronet, or crown, on the reverse.

A native Maori design element known as koru (a loop formed from unfurling fern fronds) is used to create the design below the coronet, with the date of birth above. The coin features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse. The coin is sold out.

Christening

Britain’s Royal Mint also struck nine coins to celebrate the Oct. 23 christening of the new prince. This marked the first time that new coins of the United Kingdom have been produced to mark the christening of a member of the royal family.

The coins were struck in copper-nickel, silver and gold. The coins feature reverse designs by John Bergdahl paired with the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

All nine coins were still available as of Dec. 16. ¦