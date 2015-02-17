Small rabbit shown on Canada’s tiny gold 25-cent coin

A small 2015 gold 25-cent coin from Canada celebrates the smallest rabbit, the pika (or rock rabbit).

The smallest member of the rabbit family, the pika (or rock rabbit) is now a topic for the Royal Canadian Mint’s series of smallest pure gold coins.

The Proof 2015 Rock Rabbit .9999 fine gold 25-cent coin was released Feb. 3.

The reverse of the coin features a side-profile portrait of a pika in a design by Canadian artist Derek C. Wicks. Inquisitively peering up to the right, the pika is poised with its front paws against a loose pile of the rocks that line the slopes of the Canadian Rockies.

The coin weighs 0.5 gram and measures 11 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces and an official issue price of $79.95 Canadian.

When purchasing through the RCM at www.mint.ca, prices will vary depending on the exchange rate at the time of purchase.

Two distributors serving collectors in the United States offer the coin at fixed prices.

Gatewest Coin prices the coin at $63.95.

Talisman Coins offers the coin for $59.95.

To order, visit the distributor websites at www.gatewestcoin.com or www.talismancoins.com.

