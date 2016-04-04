Slovenia’s anniversary of independence on €2 coin

Slovenia will marks the 25th anniversary of its independence with a circulating commemorative €2 coin.

The Republic of Slovenia became independent following the breakup of Yugoslavia.

The obverse of the coin shows the inscriptions 25 LET and REPUBLIKA SLOVENIJA, underneath which is part of the Slovenian hymn “Zdravljica ‘docákat’ dan” in the original script of its 19th century author, France Prešeren.

The 2016 date completes the design.

In total, 1 million coins are due for release in June.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.