Slovenia honors World Bee Day with circulating €2

Slovenia will celebrate the declaration of May 20 as World Bee Day with a circulating commemorative €2 coin in 2018.

Slovenia will celebrate May 20 as World Bee Day with a circulating commemorative €2 coin in 2018.

The coin features a honeycomb design on the obverse, surrounded by a Slovenian inscription translating to “World Bee Day” and the nation’s name and year of issue.

Where is the missing 1908 pattern for the original 1908 Indian Head half eagle formerly in the designer’s collection? Also in this issue, we take a look at both old and new varieties and what collectors are finding in their collections.

The United Nations’ declared May 20 as World Bee Day in a resolution signed late in 2017 that was initially sponsored by Slovenia, a nation The Telegraph newspaper reported “loves bees more than anywhere else.”

According to a statement released Dec. 20, 2017, the United Nations said, “Every year on this day, the attention of the global public will be drawn to the importance of preserving bees and other pollinators. People will be reminded of the importance of bees for the entire humanity and invited to take concrete action to preserve and protect them.”

In total, 1 million examples of the coin are due for release during the second quarter of 2018.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.