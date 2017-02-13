Slovenia marks decade of euro coinage with €2 coin

Slovenia honors the 10th anniversary of that nation’s adoption of the euro currency with a circulating commemorative €2 coin in 2017.

A total of 1 million examples of the coin were released late in January.

The design shows 10 flying swallows that form a circle. At the lower right, in semi-circle, the inscription translates to “10 years of the common European currency.” At the left, the curved inscription includes the nation’s name and the year date of issue.

The reverse carries the common European map design.

The 12 stars of the European flag appear on both sides of the ringed-bimetallic €2 coin.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations have issued the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.

All €2 coins are legal tender throughout the eurozone.