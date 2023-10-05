Slovakia unveils new circulating commemorative €2 coin

Slovakia marks the bicentennial of a horse-drawn mail delivery service between Vienna and Bratislava on a new 2023 circulating commemorative €2 coin.

Slovakia’s new 2023 circulating commemorative €2 coin is a real workhorse.

The coin marks the 200th anniversary of the beginning of regular horse-drawn express mail on the route between Vienna and Bratislava. The coin is slated for release Oct. 11.

Artist Mária Poldaufová created the obverse design, which shows a horse-drawn mail cart with the inscriptions 1823 VIEDEN BRATISLAVA 2023 below. The nation’s name SLOVENSKO appears above the scene.

The coin has an overall mintage of a million pieces: 5,000 will be available in a Proof-like finish for collector sales, and the balance (995,000 pieces) are set for release in Uncirculated condition in commerce and for collectors.

About €2 coins

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The €2 coins are a ringed-bimetallic construction having a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

They weigh 8.5 grams and measure 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each ringed-bimetallic coin’s obverse outer ring features the 12 stars of the European flag.

The common map-and-denomination design created by Luc Luycx appears on each reverse.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though only some nations issue the maximum number of designs. Joint programs do not count toward this limit.

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