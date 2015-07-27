Slovakia to honor nationalist, linguist with €2 coin

Slovakia will honor the 200th anniversary of the birth of Ludovít Štúr, who helped lead the revival of Slovak nationalism in the 19th century, with a circulating commemorative €2 coin.

The obverse carries a portrait of this linguist and nationalist. Štúr authored an influential Slovak language-standard book in 1846 that described and proscribed various elements of the Slovac language, codifying and stabilizing it as the national language.

The coin's obverse is also inscribed with the year and country of issue, as well as his name and the 1815-1856 dual dates of his lifespan.

At the upper right of the design is the Mint mark of the Kremnica Mint (Mincovna Kremnica), consisting of the initials MK. In the lower right part are the stylized letters IR, the initials of the designer, Ivan Rehák.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.

In total, 1 million coins are due for release in October, according to an announcement in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

