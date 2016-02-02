Slovakia plans €2 coin for EU leadership role

Images courtesy of the Official Journal of the European Union.

Slovakia plans to release a circulating commemorative €2 coin celebrating the nation’s first turn in the Presidency of the Council of the European Union later in 2016.

Each EU national government takes a turn serving in the presidency of the Council of the EU, in a rotating manner, for six months. The presidency of the Council of the European Union is responsible for the functioning of the Council of the European Union, the upper house of the EU legislature.

This year will mark the first time that Slovakia has shared that role, taking the lead beginning July 1 and continuing through Dec. 31, 2016.

In total, 1 million coins celebrating the event are due for release sometime in March.

The obverse of the coin is dominated by the coat of arms of the Slovak Republic at its center against a background of dynamic lines representing the position and importance of the Slovak Republic during its presidency of the Council of the European Union.

To the right of the coat of arms of the Slovak Republic is the year 2016. Around the edge of the inner circle is an inscription translating to “Slovak Presidency of the EU Council,” separated by graphical symbols.

The Mint mark of the Kremnica Mint, composed of the letters MK between two dies, and the stylized initials of the designer of the national side, Vladimír Pavlica, VP, appear in the lower part of the composition.

The reverse carries the common European map design.

The 12 stars of the European Union flag appear on both sides of the ringed-bimetallic €2 coin.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.