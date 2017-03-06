Slovakia honors the 550th anniversary of the University Istropolitana in Bratislava on a 2017 circulating commemorative €2 coin.

One million examples were released in early February.

The obverse design shows a teacher and two students positioned before the facade of the building of the former Universitas Istropolitana in Bratislava. In the upper left of the design is a medallion of King Matthias Corvinus, the founder of the university. Above the medallion is inscribed 1467, the year the university was opened.

The name of the issuing country, SLOVENSKO appears at the base of the inner circle, above the year of issuance, 2017. Along the left edge of the inner circle is the inscription UNIVERZITA and along the right edge ISTROPOLITANA.

In the lower left of the design is the MK Mint mark of the Kremnica Mint (Mincovna Kremnica), placed between two dies. Below the mint mark are the stylized letters MP, initials of designer Mária Poldaufová.

The reverse carries the common Euro­pean map design.

The 12 stars of the European flag appear on both sides of the ringed-bimetallic coin.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations have issued the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.

All €2 coins are legal tender throughout the eurozone.