A 2019 Proof silver €10 coin marks the 10th anniversary of the introduction of the euro in Slovakia.

Slovakia has issued a 2019 commemorative silver €10 coin to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the nation’s adoption of the euro currency.

The euro introduction in 2009 marked the culmination of Slovakia’s integration into the European Union, which began in 2004 with EU accession.

Brilliant Uncirculated and Proof examples of the .925 fine silver coin are available.

The obverse shows details from the national sides of Slovak circulation euro coins, including all three motifs: the double cross on three hills, Bratislava Castle, and Kriván peak.

On the left side there is the Slovak coat of arms, and on the right side, in semicircle, the name of the issuing country as SLOVENSKO.

The denomination appears in the lower part of the design, above the year of issuance, 2019.

On the left, above the coat of arms, are the Mint mark of the Kremnica Mint, consisting of the letters MK placed between two dies, and the stylized initials of coin designer Zbynek Fojtu.

The reverse depicts an incuse map of Slovakia framed within a euro symbol. Above the map is the date of the introduction of the euro in Slovakia, appearing as “1. 1. 2009.” Around the euro symbol is the circular inscription ZAVEDENIE EURA V SLOVENSKEJ REPUBLIKE (“Introduction of the euro in the Slovak Republic”).

The coin is available from the Kremnica Mint website.

