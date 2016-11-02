2017 Singapore coins honor Year of the Rooster

The common reverse features the St. Dominic’s Church, which is located within the Historic Centre of Macau, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Singapore Mint continues its annual Lunar Zodiac Calendar series with three 2017 coins celebrating the Year of the Rooster.

Macau’s annual Lunar Zodiac coin series continues in 2017 with silver and gold coins celebrating the Year of the Rooster.

Issued by the Monetary Authority of Macau, the Macau lunar commemorative coins series is an award-winning series, with the 2016 Macau lunar monkey including a coin that was named “Most Beautiful Commemorative Gold Coin” this May during the 29th Mint Directors’ Conference.

The Macau Lunar Rooster coins, the tenth issue of the series, feature an outline of a rooster accompanied by blooms of rosy Celosia cristata (also commonly known as the cockscomb).

The pairing of the cockscomb with the rooster symbolizes career progression. The vivid colors contrast with the rooster’s body and accentuate the mirror-polished finish on the coin.

The reverse features the St. Dominic’s Church, which is located within the Historic Centre of Macau, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The reverse employs precision minting with an added human touch as well. The fine details are intricately carved, right down to detailing such as the windows and wall patterns, accentuated with varying relief height and sandblast effects to create three-dimensional depth to represent this majestic iconic site.

Three different coins are available in the 2017 Lunar Rooster series: a silver 20-pataca piece, a silver 100-pataca coin, and a gold 250-pataca coin.

The Proof .999 fine silver 20-pataca coin weighs 31.1 grams, measures 40.7 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 8,000 pieces. It retails for $180 in Singapore funds.

The Proof .999 fine silver 100-pataca coin weighs 155.5 grams, measures 65 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces. It retails for $1,030 Singapore.

The Proof .9999 fine gold 250-pataca coin weighs 7.778 grams and measures 21.96 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and retails for $1,050 Singapore.

To order the coins, visit the Singapore Mint website.