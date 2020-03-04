Singapore show organizers announce rescheduled date

Organizers of the Singapore International Coin Fair announced a new date, Aug. 14 to 16, for the 2020 show, due to the coronavirus. The event was formerly scheduled April 3 to 5 . The photograph illustrates a past coin fair.

Organizers of the Singapore International Coin Fair have announced new dates for the show because of COVID-19, a coronavirus.

The show is now scheduled to be held Aug. 14 to 16, at the Marina Bay Sands, the same location where the show was originally scheduled to be held April 3 to 5.

“It is with an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our customers, partners and staff that the SICF organizing committee has re-scheduled the upcoming Singapore International Coin Fair,” the organizers announced Feb. 27. “This decision was made in following guidelines set forth by the Singapore Ministry of Healthy [sic]. We wish everyone good luck and great health. We appreciate your continued support and understanding for this change, and look forward to seeing you in Singapore in August.”

The Singapore show is not the only coin show in Asia to be affected by the outbreak.

The 8th Hong Kong Coin Show, originally scheduled from March 27 to 29, is rescheduled to May 9 and 10.

In addition, the Hong Kong International Coin & Antique Watch Fair, previously scheduled for March 24 to 26, was canceled.

There is no word yet whether the outbreak will affect the Tokyo International Coin Convention, which is scheduled for May 2 to 4.

Some experts are suggesting that the spread of the virus will slow with warmer weather, but the Centers for Disease Control said, “It is not yet known whether weather and temperature impact the spread of COVID-19.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter