Singapore celebrates its famous orchids with a revival of coin designs originally issued from 2011 to 2015. The 10-coin set offers the colorful designs in Proof silver dollar versions, smaller and lighter than the original $5 coin series.

Singapore celebrates its famous orchids with a revival of coin designs originally issued from 2011 to 2015. The 10-coin set offers the colorful designs in Proof silver dollar versions, smaller and lighter than the original $5 coin series.

A five-year series of commemorative coins from the Singapore Mint has been revived in miniature form in a set called The Splendour of Native Orchids of Singapore.

The recently released set of 10 Proof .999 fine silver dollars from the Singapore Mint features all 10 subjects of the previous Native Orchids of Singapore coin series, which was issued from 2011 to 2015.

The coins in the earlier series were Proof .999 fine silver $5 coins, each containing 1 ounce of silver and measuring 40.7 millimeters in diameter.

Connect with Coin World:

The coins in the homage series each weigh 8.56 grams and have a diameter of 24.66 millimeters, ensuring that there will be no confusion between the two sets.

The 10 orchid species featured in both sets are Cymbidium finlaysonianum, Grammatophyllum speciosum, Arundina graminifolia, Bulbophyllum macranthum, Bulbophyllum flabellum-veneris, Dendrobium crumenatum, Phalaenopsis cornu-cervi, Coelogyne rochussenii, Dendrobium leonis and Dendrobium secundum.

More than 200 orchid species were once found in Singapore, and some of those flowers can still be found in the nation’s forests today, according to the Singapore Mint.

The reverse of each coin displays one of the orchids in full color, set against a sandblasted background to accentuate the full brilliance of the orchid.

The name of the orchid appears on the upper circumference of the coin.

The obverse of the coins bears Singapore’s coat of arms with the year 2016.

A limit of 4,000 sets are available, each retailing for $400 in Singapore funds (about $297 U.S. at press time).

To order the set, visit the Singapore Mint website.