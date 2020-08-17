Simba featured as Lion King bullion program continues

The second release in the Lion King silver and gold bullion coin program, for Niue, is now available. The 2020 design shows Rafiki and Simba on Pride Rock.

A famous scene from a beloved movie is now being struck in silver and gold.

The second annual issue in the Brilliant Uncirculated Lion King .999 fine silver $2 coin and Brilliant Uncirculated .9999 fine gold $250 coin bullion program exclusive to American Precious Metals Exchange is now available.

The 2020 coins, in the name of Niue, feature an officially licensed image of Rafiki on Pride Rock holding up baby Simba in an iconic scene from the movie — in the movie, “The Circle of Life” plays in the background.

The obverse of each coin has the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The famous movie scene is on the coin’s reverse. Below it is the Disney logo and THE LION KING is engraved on the coin. Also included is the metal content, purity and Disney copyright for further authentication.

Disney’s The Lion King is an animated film first released to the public on June 24, 1994. Winning two Academy Awards for the music and a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, The Lion King continues to be a classic film for children and adults alike.

The silver coin in individual purchases is in protective packaging. Multiples of 25 are packed in plastic tubes. Multiples of 250 come in “monster boxes.”

Each gold coin is individually packaged in a protective capsule.

The $2 coin measures 40 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 25,000 pieces. The $250 coin measures 32 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 250 coins.

The silver coins are available now but gold examples are not expected for delivery until Sept. 4.

To order the coins, visit the distributor website, www.apmex.com.

