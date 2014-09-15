Silver tetradrachm from Syracuse an affordable piece of art
- Published: Sep 15, 2014, 7 AM
A circa 415 to 405 B.C. silver tetradrachm of Syracuse, in Sicily, reflects the prosperity and militarism of Sicily in the fifth century B.C.
The piece sold for $3,776, including the 18 percent buyer’s fee, in Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles’ Sept. 2 auction of world coins.
Syracuse was the most prosperous and powerful city in the west, and needed coins to pay the mercenaries required to expand and protect its claims.
The rulers also waged a public relations campaign, according to the auction house.
“Just as the varied courts in Renaissance Italy supported artists and craftsmen in an effort to adorn their cities and outdo their rivals, the tyrants in fifth century Sicily did the same,” according to the catalog.
This led to a “flowering of artistic expression in the city’s coinage,” which is widely recognized both inside and outside of numismatic circles, as artists like Euainetos and others were hired to create coin dies, “breaking from the static molds of the Archaic period,” according to the catalog.
On this coin, the obverse (showing Nike flying above a charioteer) is unsigned, but experts believe it was created by Eukleidas. The reverse is signed by Eumenos (below the neck of Arethusa).
The coin is graded About Extremely Fine by the auction house. It had an estimate of $5,000 to $6,000.
For full details of the auction, visit the firm’s website or telephone the firm at 310-551-2646.
Read more recent CoinWorld.com world coins coverage:
- Finest known Elephant & Castle half crown in Heritage sale
- Royal Mint marks Remembrance Day with £5 coins struck for Alderney
Keep up with all CoinWorld.com news and insights:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction