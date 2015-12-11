World Coins
Here's what a box of silver Panda coins looks like
- Published: Dec 11, 2015, 11 AM
A picture of a box of silver Panda coins, sent to Coin World by Panda America, was shared on Facebook Friday.
If you've ever wondered what a big box of silver Panda coins looks like, here's your answer, courtesy of Panda America.
RELATED: China modifies weights for Panda bullion coins beginning in 2016
