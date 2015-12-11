World Coins

Here's what a box of silver Panda coins looks like

A picture of a box of silver Panda coins, sent to Coin World by Panda America, was shared on Facebook Friday.

Image courtesy of Panda America

If you've ever wondered what a big box of silver Panda coins looks like, here's your answer, courtesy of Panda America.

RELATED: China modifies weights for Panda bullion coins beginning in 2016

