Silver medal from 1900 Boxer Rebellion in Hong Kong sale

A silver medal from 1900 celebrates the successful attack by European and Japanese naval forces on Taku Forts during the Boxer Rebellion.

A silver medal related to a battle during the Boxer Rebellion is among offerings in Heritage Auctions’ Hong Kong auction July 12 (July 11 in the United States).

The auction is continuing as scheduled, though the show surrounding the event had to be canceled due to the global pandemic.

The Proof 1900 silver medal celebrates the assault on Taku Forts.

The Battle of Taku or Dagu Forts was a battle during the Boxer Rebellion between the Chinese military and allied Western and Japanese naval forces. The Allies captured the forts after a brief but bloody battle.

The medal measures 35 millimeters in diameter, about the same size as an American gold $20 double eagle.

The medal is “Heavily cameoed across both sides with thick device frosting accentuated [by] a rich sunset-orange tone in the recessed areas and bold surface mirroring,” according to the firm, and is graded Proof 66 Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

The item in the auction is the “first example we have seen with likely few surviving finer,” the firm said.

It has an estimate of $4,000 to $5,000 U.S.

