Silver, gold seahorse bullion coins from Barbados available

The newest coins in a series of gold and silver bullion Seahorse coins from Barbados are now available from the American distributor. The coins share the same basic design.

The third release of coins in a bullion series from Barbados celebrating the seahorse is now available from the exclusive American distributor, American Precious Metals Exchange.

The 2020 silver and gold 1-ounce coins both trade at healthy premiums above their precious metal value.

The .999 fine silver dollar and .999 fine gold $10 coin both share the same designs, with denomination and precious metal designations the only differences.

Design details

The obverse displays the Barbados coat of arms along with the face value and purity. The shield of the arms carries two pride of Barbados flowers (the national flower) and the bearded fig tree (Ficus citrifolia).

On either side of the shield are the supporters — on the right a dolphin, symbolic of the fishing industry, and on the left a pelican, after Pelican Island, a small outcrop later incorporated into the Deep Water Harbour development.

Above the shield is a helmet and mantling and on a wreath is the arm and hand of a Bajan holding two crossed pieces of sugar cane, symbolic of the sugar industry. The coat of arms carries the motto PRIDE AND INDUSTRY.

The reverse features a full image of a seahorse with its tail wrapped around part of a plant in the ocean. In the background are graphics representing the waves of the ocean and air bubbles formed by the wildlife in the sea. The name of the coin, purity and year of issue is also on the reverse.

Specifications

The silver coin has a mintage limit of 10,000 coins, and the gold coin is limited to just 100 coins.

The silver dollar is presented in protective packaging and the gold coin is packaged in a capsule in a box, with a certificate of authenticity.

The silver coin is currently available for as little as $6 per coin over the spot price of an ounce of silver, depending on payment method and quantity purchased.

The gold coin is available for a fixed price of $2,372 on a pre-sale basis, with an expected ship date of July 15.

To order, visit the distributor website, www.apmex.com.

