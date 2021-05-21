Silver, gold coins get up close with Australian wildlife

The Ultra-High Relief Proof .999 fine silver dollar has an Antique Finish and a mintage of 750 pieces.

The fourth issue in the Australian Wildlife Close Up series showcases the red kangaroo. The Proof gold $100 coin has selective platinum plating and a mintage limit of 150 pieces.

The fourth entry in the Wildlife Close Up series features a high-relief portrait of Australia’s best-known indigenous creature, the kangaroo.

The red kangaroo (Macropus rufus) is the largest of all kangaroos, the largest mammal native to Australia, and the largest surviving marsupial. It is found across mainland Australia, avoiding only the more fertile areas in the south, the east coast, and the northern rainforests.

Silver and gold collector coins depicting the animal are now available. The 2021 coins are issued in the name of Niue.

The Proof .999 fine silver dollar has an Ultra-High Relief and Antique Finish.

The Proof .9999 fine gold $100 coin has platinum plating.

Design details

The obverse of both coins depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The legends feature her name and the weight and fineness of the respective metal used to strike the coin.

The reverse shows a close-up portrait of an adult red kangaroo. In the background a male and a female with a joey in her pouch are depicted in their natural habitat.

The silver coin weighs 31.39 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 750 pieces retails for $129.95, with discounts for purchases of multiple pieces from distributor Talisman Coins.

The gold coin weighs 31.39 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 150 pieces. It retails for $3,099.95.

Each coin is encapsulated and presented inside a lacquered clamshell-style presentation case lined with black velvet and satin, and protected by an outer cardboard box. An individually-numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

For more information, or to order, visit the distributor at www.talismancoins.com.

