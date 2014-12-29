Silver Exodus coin kicks off biblical series from Scottsdale Mint

All of the Exodus: Crossing the Red Sea coins are edge numbered to reflect the mintage maximum of 1,499 pieces.

The Exodus: Crossing the Red Sea coin is packaged in a wooden presentation case.

The first coin in a Biblical Series from Scottsdale Mint relates to the account of Moses and the parting of the Red Sea. The 2-ounce .999 fine silver $2 coin from Niue has a mintage limit of 1,499 pieces.

The biblical account of crossing the Red Sea, as told in the book of Exodus, is showcased on a new 2-ounce silver coin struck at the Scottsdale Mint.

The 2015 Exodus — Crossing the Red Sea high-relief silver $2 coin from Niue is available exclusively through American Precious Metals Exchange.

The Antique Finish .999 fine silver coin is the first in a Biblical Series from the Scottsdale Mint. It relates to the famous story of the parting of the Red Sea and Moses leading the people of Israel out of Egypt to the Promised Land.

Each example of the coin is antiqued brushed silver, hand-distressed by a team of specialized artisans. The final result is that each is a unique work of art, according to distributor American Precious Metals Exchange.

The obverse features the Raphael Maklouf effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The reverse is based on an illustration by French artist Gustave Doré, titled The Egyptians Drowned in the Red Sea. It shows Egyptians and their horses in chaos as the Red Sea overtakes them. In the distance, Moses and the Israelites stand atop a hill, safe from the water.

The coin has a mintage limit of 1,499 pieces, and each coin is laser etched with its serial number.

The coin weighs 62.2 grams, measures six millimeters in thickness and 39 millimeters in diameter.

The coin has a retail issue price of $179.99 and is available online.

