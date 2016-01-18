Silver coin tells story of Daniel in the Lion's Den

The first coin in the second year of a series showcasing Biblical stories and heroes illustrates Daniel in the Lion’s Den.

From the Bible, Daniel in the Lion’s Den comes to life on an Antique Uncirculated 2016 2-ounce .999 fine silver coin from Niue.

The coin is the first issue in the second year of the Biblical series from Scottsdale Mint, sold exclusively by American Precious Metals Exchange.

The first of six coins for the series scheduled for release in 2016, the Daniel in the Lion’s Den coin depicts God’s faithful servant Daniel surviving a night with bloodthirsty lions.

As revealed in chapter 6 of Daniel in the Bible, jealous men observed Daniel in an illegal act — prayer. Obliged to follow the law and punish any man petitioning any God or man other than the king, the king reluctantly had Daniel cast into the lion’s den. When the king returned the next morning, he found Daniel miraculously unharmed — an angel of God had protected him.

The scene, as depicted in Gustave Doré’s 1860s wood engraving Daniel in the Den of Lions, is the inspiration for the U.S.-based Scottsdale Mint’s latest silver coin.

According to Andrew Martineau, APMEX vice president of merchandising, a portion of proceeds from purchases of this series will support a faith-based human rights organization, the International Justice Mission.

“The non-profit operates all over the world to combat grave injustices, including brutality and illegal detention, like the coin illustrates,” he said, in a press release.

The Raphael Maklouf effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse of the coin.

The Daniel in the Lion’s Den $2 coin weighs 62.2 grams and measures 39 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 1,499 coins. Each coin comes with a certificate of authenticity telling the story of the coin, its minting specifications and a unique serial number that matches the laser-etched number on the edge of the coin.

The certificate also features Doré’s artwork upon which the design was based.

The Scottsdale Mint issues the coin by the authority of the island of Niue, where the $2 coin is legal tender.

The coin was launched Jan. 13, and a pre-sale period continues through Jan. 20.

The coin’s pricing begins at $179.99, with higher prices depending on payment method. To learn more, or to order the coin, visit the distributor’s website.