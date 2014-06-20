Silver chocolate coin from Cook Islands creates ‘scent-sation’

A new Brilliant Uncirculated silver $5 coin from the Cook Islands mimics a chocolate bar, from its rectangular shape to its design (inside a partially torn wrapper) and, most notably, its scent.

Collectors of early American copper coins and medals often use the term “chocolate” to describe the rich brown color of the objects they collect.

Now, the term “chocolate” has a whole new meaning in the hobby.

An unidentified private mint has issued a rectangular silver $5 coin for Cook Islands whose reverse design mimics a chocolate bar imprinted for separation into individual squares, having its "foil wrapper" partially removed.

A chocolate scent prepared by a professional perfumer is added to the chocolate colored surface of the coin and, while the urge to “scratch-and-sniff” might be tempting, the scent can be discerned without disturbing the coin, according to John Winkelmann of Talisman Coins, an American distributor selling the piece. This Coin World writer confirms the aroma, having held a sample of the coin during the World Money Fair in Berlin in February.

The obverse features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The chocolate coin is composed of .999 fine silver, weighs 20 grams and measures 27 millimeters tall and 47 millimeters wide. It has a mintage limit of 2,500 pieces and comes inside full color packaging that replicates a candy bar wrapper.

Two distributors offer the coin to collectors in North America.

Downies has the coin for $129 U.S., and Talisman Coins sells the coin for $109.95.

To order from Downies, telephone the firm toll free at 877-897-7696 or visit its website.

To order the chocolate coin from Talisman, visit the firm’s website, or telephone the firm at 888-552-2646.