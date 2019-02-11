Silver bullion coin honors America’s famous family

The Perth Mint and Tuvalu team up to showcase the famous American family, television’s the Simpsons, including the 1-ounce silver bullion coin.

The most famous American family is now the subject of commemorative and bullion coins minted by the Perth Mint in Australia.

The Perth Mint on Feb. 1 released three coins in a series of collector coins with themes celebrating the long-running TV comedy cartoon.

Forget the Trumps, Bushes, Clintons or Obamas — this famous American family being honored is television’s The Simpsons.

The town of Springfield can be found in more than two dozen of the states in the United States of America. The Simpsons, of course, live in a fictional Springfield, and now they reside on coins issued by Tuvalu.

Coins for the Simpsons, one of the world’s most beloved television families, are under official license by 20th Century Fox Consumer Products.

The Simpsons series consists of eight 1-ounce coins and one 2-ounce coin, all struck in .9999 fine silver and with limited mintages, each depicting a character or motif from the ever-popular prime time television series.

The first three coins in this exclusive offering were unveiled at the 47th World Money Fair in Berlin to a global audience of minting organizations, coin distributors, collectors and gift buyers.

The 1-ounce bullion coin showcases the famous catchphrase “D’OH!” above its creator, Homer Simpson. A half-eaten glazed donut with sprinkles, Homer’s favorite treat, replaces the letter O in D’OH.

Mintage for the D’OH design is limited to 25,000 pieces, with 1,000 examples offered in a colorful card at an official release price of $59 Australian (that offer has since sold out).

Of the other two inaugural releases, the 2-ounce coin features the Simpsons along with their family pets, Santa’s Little Helper and Snowball II, in front of their family home in Springfield.

The family design measures 50.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 3,000 pieces. It has a retail price of around $148 U.S.

The other collectable pays tribute to Homer’s favorite donut complete with the center removed, for an authentic donut design.

The donut coin measures 41 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 3,000 pieces and retails for about $74 U.S.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse of the Simpsons coins just released.

Completing the series in the coming months, the remaining coins will feature Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and a Duff Beer can, but the complete designs of these pieces have not yet been disclosed.

