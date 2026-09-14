Silbury Coins picks five ancient rarities to auction

Five extremely rare examples of ancient British coinage spearhead the second part of Silbury Coins’ offering of the London Collection.

Five extremely rare examples of ancient British coinage spearhead the second part of Silbury Coins’ offering of the London Collection, with auction lots closing on Oct. 15.

John Philpotts, the numismatic firm’s ancient coin specialist, notes “these five coins are special pieces which we expect there to be much interest in. We felt that the only fair way to offer them for sale would be via auction, giving all interested parties a chance to bid.”

The five coins are:

Cantiaci, Diras, circa 25 B.C. to A.D. 5, gold stater from the famous Westerham hoard. ABC (Ancient British Coins by Chris Rudd, www.greenlightpublishing.com/) plate coin; attributed as IAC219 in Iron Age Coins, https://iacb.arch.ox.ac.uk/pages/about. Of the 4 known, this example is the only one in private hands. Estimated value is £10,000 to £12,000.

Cantiaci, Eppillus, circa A.D. 1 to A.D. 15, gold stater. ABC plate coin; IAC225. Of the 3 known, this example is the only one in private hands. Estimated value: £10,000 to £12,000.

Eastern, 1st century B.C. Five Horses silver unit, unique. ABC plate coin; IAC357. Estimated value: £4,000 to £5,000.

Catuvellauni, Tasciovanos circa 25 B.C. to A.D. 10, Ricon gold stater. Illustrated in ABC including back cover; IAC385. Estimated value: £6,000 to £8,000.