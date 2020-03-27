Show cancellations continue as COVID-19 worsens

The COVID-19 virus, seen here as a glow-in-the-dark element on a new stickered coin, continues to affect people around the globe, including having consequences to the hobby.





The novel coronavirus outbreak causing the disease COVID-19 has affected more international coin shows, leading to additional cancellations.

The Sberatel/Collector Show, dubbed the largest collector show in Central and Eastern Europe, scheduled for March 27 and 28, was canceled on March 17.

The event is held at the PVA Expo in Prague, Czech Republic.

“Perhaps the only positive aspect of the current situation is the fact that people will [have] more time for each other and also for their collections,” show organizers announced, citing Czech government measures to limit the gathering of crowds.

“We wish you good health and look forward to meeting you at the autumn Sberatel fair,” the organizers said.

That collector’s show is scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12 at the same place.

In addition, the Japan Mint has announced that it will not attend the Tokyo International Coin Convention, scheduled for May 2 to 4.

“Japan Mint has decided not to have a sales booth for our special coin set for this event in order to curb the spread of Covid-19,” officials said March 19.

