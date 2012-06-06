Shoshana Collection Part ll of Ancient Judaean Coins

Heritage Auctions will be offering the second half of the fantastic Shoshana Collection of Ancient Judaean Coins on September 5, 2012, in Long Beach, CA in conjunction with the Long Beach Coin, Stamp and Collectibles Expo. Shoshana II will feature more than 600 individual and group lots of coins, including some of the rarest and most beautiful shekels, selas, and zuzim in existence.

Shoshana I, held March 8-9 in New York City, generated worldwide headlines when the famous Year 1 "Prototype" shekel sold for $1.1 million, which was more than four times the previous record for an ancient Jewish coin. Overall, the sale realized $7.6 million, ranking it among the highest-value private ancient coin collections ever sold.

Like Part I, Shoshana Part II spans the whole history of Judaean coinage from the earliest coins of the Persian Period, circa 500 BC, to Medieval times circa AD 1100. David Hendin, author of "Guide to Biblical Coins," is the primary cataloguer and has called the Shoshana Collection "the greatest collection of ancient Judaean coins ever brought to public auction." Two days after Shoshana II (Friday, September 7), will come another session of Ancients, this time featuring a marvelous offering of Greek, Roman and Byzantine coins in addition to more Judaean material. Mark your calendars now!