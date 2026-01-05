Self-rule anniversary captured on coins for Cook Islands

For decades, the Cook Islands in the Pacific have been collaborating with CIT to create commemorative coins for collectors worldwide. Some of the past collector coins have brought the Cook Islands to the attention of the entire numismatic world when the islands may not have otherwise received the attention.

The year 2025 marks an important anniversary for the Cook Islands: 60 years of self-government. For the occasion, CIT created three commemorative coins that utilize the smartminting Ultra High Relief technology of B.H. Mayer.

While 15 islands compose the entirety of the nation, all three coins feature the same motif depicting the main island of Rarotonga on one side. About 72% of the total population of the Cook Islands lives on this island. The natural beauty of the island’s mountain rainforest and endless white sandy beaches and clear turquoise waters is captured in detail on the reverse of the coins.

The obverse of the coins offers a map placing the individual islands in the Pacific Ocean. Inset into the map is the effigy of King Charles III with the date and denomination.

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Two Proof .9999 fine silver issues were minted: a 2-ounce $10 coin and a $100 1-kilogram coin. Mintage of the larger coin is limited to 60 pieces, aligning with the theme of the coin. The $10 coin’s mintage limit is 600 pieces.

One gold coin was offered, a Proof 1-ounce gold $250 piece that also had a mintage limit of 60 coins.

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