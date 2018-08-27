Second penguin coin from Pobjoy Mint on way

A gentoo penguin poses on the second colorful coin in a five-coin series from the Falkland Islands and the Pobjoy Mint.

Gentoo penguins are the most widespread penguin on the Falkland Islands.

They are also the subject of the second colorful 50-penny coin from that nation’s 2018 Penguin coin series from the Pobjoy Mint.

The five-coin program features the five breeds of penguin that are resident on the islands at some point during the course of the year.

Inside Coin World: Readers find rare Lincoln cents in circulation Many collectors dream of finding a rare coin in circulation. Three columns in the Sept. 10 issue of Coin World tell of recent circulation finds anyone would love to make.

Gentoo penguins are a long-tailed species of penguins, first described by science in 1781 on the Falkland Islands by naturalist Johann Reinhold Forster who traveled the world with Capt. James Cook.

The coin features a head shot of a gentoo penguin that is shown in color and features the unmistakable white bar over the crown on the head of this particular breed.

The obverse of the coin features the exclusive Pobjoy Mint effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, with diadem, earrings and necklace.

The 2018 coin weighs 8 grams, measures 27.3 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces.

It retails for $14.95. The Pobjoy Mint website, is accepting pre-orders, with delivery beginning Sept. 3.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter