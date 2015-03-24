Second issue in meteorite series shows Australian crater

A side view of the 2015 silver dollar from Niue for the Wolfe Creek Meteorite Crater shows the height of the crater coin and the meteorite piece embedded on the reverse.

A 2015 coin from Niue struck by the Mint of Poland celebrates the Wolfe Creek Meteorite Crater in Australia, featuring a piece of the actual meteorite.

The Wolfe Creek crater is a geologic site in Australia, one of only 18 structures of proven meteorite impact origin throughout the world that are associated with remnant meteorites and the largest of five such craters in Australia.

The site is now the subject of a 2015 coin from Niue issued by the Mint of Poland, the second in an annual series for meteorite sites.

The crater is central to Wolfe Creek Meteorite Crater National Park.

The crater averages about 875 meters in diameter, and measures 60 meters from the rim to the present crater floor. Scientists estimate that a meteorite of some 50,000 tons created the site less than 300,000 years ago (during the Pleistocene Era). Small pieces of iron meteorites have been found in the vicinity of the crater.

The Antique Finish .999 fine silver dollar features a wavy ultra-high relief on the reverse, mimicking the impact site and including a piece of the real meteorite embedded in the coin. A special patina gives part of the obverse a bronze hue.

The obverse carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 31.1 grams, measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 666 pieces. Each is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and housed in a wooden box.

The coin is available through First Coin Company with a retail price of $169.90 U.S.; a special 4 percent discount is available to Coin World readers using the code CWWOLFE. Prices, however, are subject to change due to a volatile market for new issues, according to the firm.

To order, visit the distributor’s website.

