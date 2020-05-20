Second issue in affordable silver series showcases the Hudson’s Bay Company

The second quarter-ounce silver $5 coin in a 2020 series of four issues from Canada celebrates the 350th anniversary of the Hudson’s Bay Company.

The coin was released for pre-sale May 5 with delivery projected to begin Aug. 11.

The coin features a Trevor Tennant-designed reverse inspired by the Voyageur dollar introduced in 1935 and designed by Emanuel Hahn.

The engraving features six explorers paddling a canoe in rough waters after exchanging goods at the Hudson’s Bay Company trading post, which appears behind the pine trees in the distance.

The reverse also includes the word CANADA near the curved rim, while the face value 5 DOLLARS and the year 2020 are inscribed below.

The obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

The coin’s diameter is 27 millimeters, and its weight, 7.78 grams.

With a mintage limit of 100,000 pieces, the coin retails for $24.95 Canadian. It is presented in a colorful gift folder.

The first coin in the series, celebrating 100 years of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, was released in February. The final two coins, with as-yet-undisclosed themes, are due for release Oct. 6 and Nov. 24.

For more information or to order the coins, visit the RCM website at www.mint.ca.

