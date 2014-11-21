Second colorful dinosaur coin available from Perth Mint series

The second coin in the Perth Mint's Australian Dinosaurs series is now available. It celebrates the Diamantinasaurus.

The Proof .999 fine silver $1 coin features the Diamantinasaurus, which existed during the Cretaceous Period between 112 and 102 million years ago.

The Diamantinasaurus is a class of Titanosauria Sauropoda believed to have existed in the early-Cretaceous to late-Albian period between 98 and 100 million years ago. It has been identified from partial fossil remains described by Australian paleontologist Scott Hocknull and colleagues, in 2009.

The fossil discoveries were found at an ancient billabong near Winton, Queensland. Scientists have tagged the dinosaur “Matilda," after "Waltzing Matilda," the poem by Australian poet Andrew Barton “Banjo” Paterson. The scientific name Diamantinasaurus translates to “Diamantina River lizard.”

The skeleton of Matilda is one of the most robust dinosaur skeletons ever to have been found in the world. The massive size of Matilda is reflected in the limbs and pelvic girdle. This has informed the reconstruction of Matilda as a wide-hipped and bow-legged dinosaur with a rotund appearance.

Matilda has been described as a stocky quadruped herbivore, approximately sixteen meters in length, with a weight of nearly 22 tons. Many Titanosaurids are known to have had small armor plates, but whether this dinosaur had them is yet to be established.

Tom Vaughan designed the reverse of the coin, which shows one of the dinosaurs set against a colorful, prehistoric forest scene.

The inscription DIAMANTINASAURUS, the coin’s weight and purity, and the Perth Mint’s ‘P’ Mint mark are also incorporated into the design.

The obverse carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the 2015 year-date, and the denomination.

The coin weighs 31.135 grams, measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter and has a maximum mintage of 5,000 pieces.

The coin follows the release of the 2014 Australovenator in September. Future releases are all scheduled in 2015, with the third coin to show the Leaellynasauram, the fourth honoring the Minmi, and the final coin dedicated to the Muttaburrasaurus.

The Diamantinasaurus coin was issued at $77.51 U.S. and is available directly from the Perth Mint.

U.S. distributor Talisman Coins also carries the coin, for $77.95. Quantity discounts are available, with purchases of three to five coins costing $74.95 each, and six or more coin costing $72.95 each.

To order from Talisman, visit its website.

