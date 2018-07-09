Sculptor for Napoleon appears on €2 coin from Monaco

Monaco’s new commemorative €2 coin has a mintage limit of 16,000 pieces in Proof.

A sculptor who created many works for French ruler Napoleon Bonaparte is the newest honoree on a commemorative €2 coin from Monaco.

The ringed-bimetallic coin, featuring François-Joseph Bosio, is available in a Proof version from distributor Editions Victor Gadoury.

Inside Coin World: 1979-P Anthony, Wide Rim dollar is scarce The “Readers Ask” column explains how a 1979-P Anthony, Wide Rim (Near Date) dollar differs from the more common 1979-P design, and "Collectors' Clearinghouse" investigates several unusual brockages.

The coin marks the 250th anniversary of Bosio’s birth. Bosio famously created works connected to monuments located in Paris, as well as individual sculpture that is found in museums around the world, including the Louvre, the Metropolitan Museum in New York City and Russia’s Hermitage.

The coin has a mintage limit of 16,000 pieces.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs, like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of the flag of the European Union, do not count toward this limit.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Gadoury offers the 2018 coin with a 2016 €2 coin of Charles III for €499 (the 2018 coin is not being offered individually at present).

For more information, or to order the coins, visit the firm’s website.