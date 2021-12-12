Scottsdale showcases Lady Justice on Gibraltar gold coins

Lady Justice, a longstanding motif on coinage, appears on two new 2021 gold coins for Gibraltar.

These coins, from Scottsdale Mint, pay homage to the noble ideal of pure and impartial justice.

Lady Justice appeared on coinage throughout history, as early as around A.D. 100 in the Roman Empire.

The tenth-ounce .9999 fine gold £5 and 1-ounce .9999 fine gold £10 coins show on their reverses the figure of Lady Justice, the embodiment of the ancient ideal that justice should be blind.

Wearing a blindfold and standing with measuring scales, Lady Justice relies only upon the facts to weigh her decision. The personification of the idea of justice as a woman is from ancient Rome where Justitia was the goddess of justice. In addition to her blindfold and the scales she carried in one hand, she also bore a sword to enforce this justice.

The obverse of both coins displays the coat of arms of the government of Gibraltar along with metal weight, purity and face value.

The coins, manufactured and distributed by the private Scottsdale Mint, are legal tender in the territory of Gibraltar.

Each coin comes in a protective plastic capsule and has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces.

The 1-ounce coin retails for as low as about 8% above the spot price, and the tenth-ounce coin is about 25% above the precious metal price.

For more details, or to order either of the coins, visit the distributor’s website, www.apmex.com.

