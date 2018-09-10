Scottsdale Mint continues Biblical silver coin series

John the Baptist is the latest subject of the Scottsdale Mint’s Biblical series, the fourth issue of 2018 and 22nd overall.

John the Baptist is the latest subject in the multi-year Biblical series from the Scottsdale Mint.

The John the Baptist $2 coin is the fourth coin in the series released in 2018, and 22nd overall release in the series featuring iconic biblical scenes.

The reverse of this 22nd coin shows the daughter of Herodias receiving the head of John the Baptist.

Each of the series’ 2-ounce silver coins has a mintage of 1,499 pieces and features a high-relief, rimless design. The coins are issued in the name of Niue and distributed by American Precious Metals Exchange.

The obverse of the coins features the Raphael Maklouf effigy of Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by the weight, purity and face value.

Each coin in the Biblical series is packaged in a gift box reminiscent of a Bible.

The coin includes a certificate of authenticity listing Matthew 14:8 to 11 (New Living Translation), which states: “At her mother’s urging, the girl said, ‘I want the head of John the Baptist on a tray!’ Then the king regretted what he had said; but because of the vow he had made in front of his guests, he issued the necessary orders. So John was beheaded in the prison, and his head was brought on a tray and given to the girl, who took it to her mother.”

The edge of each coin is laser-etched with a serial number, from 1 to 1499, and the serial number is found on the included certificate of authenticity.

The newest coin retails for $179.99, with varying, higher price depending on payment method.

To order the coin, visit the distributor website.

Earlier releases, including the 2018 Noah’s Dove, Chariots of Fire and Jesus Scourged, are also available.

