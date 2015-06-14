Scimitar cat bares teeth on 2015 silver, gold coins from Canada

A pair of 2015 Proof coins from Canada highlight the scimitar cat. The gold $5 and silver $20 coins show the animal on the reverse.

The scimitar cat is the second honoree in the Royal Canadian Mint’s Prehistoric Animals series.

A master at pursuing its prey, the scimitar cat (Homotherium serum) is arguably one of the most awe-inspiring animals of the Ice Age.

Now, the animal is featured on a Proof .9999 fine gold $5 coin and a Proof .9999 fine silver $20 coin.

Both coins were released June 2.

Each coin’s reverse design, by Julius Csotonyi, is paired with the obverse effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt .

To ensure scientific accuracy, the cat designs were verified by paleontologists of the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Alberta.

The reverse of the gold coin shows a snarling scimitar cat, its mouth open wide to bare its lethal teeth, including the long pair of scimitars. The cat’s fur, piercing eyes, razor-sharp teeth and roughly textured tongue are all rendered in detail.

The reverse of the silver coin shows a scimitar cat exploding from ambush in pursuit of its prey, its mouth agape, fangs ready for a lethal strike. The background depicts a prehistoric grassland of the sort where this predator lived.

The gold coin weighs 3.14 grams, measures 16 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 3,000 pieces.

The silver coin weighs 31.39 grams, measures 38 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces.

The gold coin retails for $279.95, and the silver coin is priced at $89.95 (both prices are in Canadian funds).

To learn more, or order the coins, visit the RCM’s website.

