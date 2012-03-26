Schulman schedules 338th auction

Items representing the coinage, paper money and medallic history of the Netherlands are offered in Schulman b.v.’s March 29 auction, the firm’s 338th auction.

In addition to the Dutch firm’s home coinage, the auction features coins, paper money and medals from around the world, including ancient Greek and Roman coins, United States gold coins and a small collection of jetons (counting tokens). Included in the auction are 16 of 31 coins found in a 2004 hoard in the Frisian town of Huns.

The auction is scheduled to be held in the Hotel Lapershoek in Hilversum.

Winning bids are due to be paid in euros and a 20 percent buyer’s fee applies to all successful bids.

The complete catalog is posted online at the auction firm’s website, www.schulman.nl, and is also accessible through www.sixbid.com.

For more information about the auction, telephone the firm at (011) 31 35 691 6632, email it at auction@schulman.nl or visit its website. ¦