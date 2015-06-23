Scammers target potential World Money Fair attendees

For the second time in a week, World Money Fair organizers are warning potential attendees and dealers about scams targeting users’ credit card data.

Two different false company names are being used in conjunction with the attempted scam, according to Christiane Kayser, Executive Assistant to the show organizers, Barbara Balz and Hans-Henning Gohrum.

A June 23 email announcement alerted exhibitors to a company called Global Exhibit and Travel Arrangements Ltd/GETA Ltd., that was reportedly sending emails using the "meg@getaltd.net" address, offering to provide special hotel room offers.

That follows a June 13 warning about Go Fair Ltd., using the email "mail-to:megan.moore@go-fairltd.com."

These offers are not being made legimately for the Berlin-based coin extravanganza, and recipients of these emails are urged not to respond.

These email attempts are known as “phishing,” and are often conducted on behalf of varied organizations in an attempt to trick email users into revealing financial information.

“Please note that we do not know this company and have no association with their activities!,” the WMF organizers said. “We have never instructed any company to contact our exhibitors by phone, email or letters to offer chargeable services like hotel room booking. If you have already provided your credit card data, please contact immediately your bank institute regarding the fraud and cancel any possible debits.”

All hotel room bookings for World Money Fair 2016 may be conducted through the Estrel Hotel (www.estrel.com) or the hotel of your choice directly.

The World Money Fair or the Estrel Hotel will not contact attendees directly to provide special hotel room offers, according to Kayser.