Saturn stars on yellow silver-niobium coin from Palau

The sixth planet from the sun is the first subject of a planned eight-year series of Solar System silver-niobium ringed-bimetallic coins from Palau.

Saturn, the second-largest planet in the solar system, is the first honoree in a commemorative coin program for the tiny island nation. The private German mint B.H. Mayer struck the coins, which are to be released, one planet per year, for eight years.

The reverse of the 2017 coin depicts Saturn off-set from the center slightly toward the right, so the yellow color of the treated niobium core does not encompass the whole planet. Saturn is a gas giant with an average radius about nine times that of Earth. Although it has only one-eighth the average density of Earth, with its larger volume Saturn is just over 95 times more massive. Saturn is named after the Roman god of agriculture.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Saturn has a prominent ring system that consists of nine continuous main rings and three discontinuous arcs. The rings are composed mostly of ice particles with a smaller amount of rocky debris and dust. A total of 62 moons are known to orbit Saturn, of which 53 are officially named. This count does not include the hundreds of moonlets in the rings.

Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, and the second-largest in the solar system, is larger than the planet Mercury, although less massive, and is the only moon in the solar system to have a substantial atmosphere.

Meet the Franklin half dollar’s most interesting variety: Inside Coin World: It's a great example of how a particular variety can stand out as a rarity from an otherwise common and unremarkable issue.

The coin’s obverse, depicting the planets in the solar system, will be common to the series.

The Proof ringed-bimetallic silver-niobium $2 coin has a ring of .999 fine silver and a center of .998 fine, pure yellow niobium. The coin has a silver weight of 8.3 grams and niobium weight of 6.7 grams, and measures 30 millimeters in diameter.

The coin has a mintage limit of 3,000 pieces and retails for $109.90 from First Coin Company. Delivery is expected in April.

To order, visit the distributor website.