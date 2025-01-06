Saturn from Titan coins for Niue now available

A gold $100 Saturn From Titan coin from Niue has an exclusive mintage of 99 pieces.

Saturn, the sixth planet from the sun, is renowned for its awe-inspiring rings.

Most people can glimpse Saturn’s splendor only through a telescope, but now coin collectors can experience Saturn from an unparalleled vantage point — the surface of its largest moon, Titan.

Two Saturn from Titan coins from Niue follow the earlier release in this series, the Mars from Phobos coins. The Proof .999 fine silver $1 and Proof .9999 fine gold $100 coins, both dated 2025, are cosmic creations full of color.

Saturn facts

Saturn is the most remote planet visible from Earth with the naked eye; it appears as the size of a star. Saturn has been known since prehistoric times, but its rings were not discovered until 1655.

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Retry

Saturn is huge, with a radius nine times that of Earth, and a mass 95 times that of Earth. Saturn has 146 confirmed moons, the most of any planet. And that’s not counting thousands of moonlets contained in its rings!

Discovered in 1655 by the Dutch astronomer Christiaan Huygens, Titan was the first known moon of Saturn and the sixth known planetary satellite (after Earth’s moon and the four Galilean moons of Jupiter).

This largest moon of Saturn is the only moon known to have an atmosphere denser than Earth’s and is the only known object in space (other than Earth) on which there is clear evidence that stable bodies of liquid exist.

Coin design

The reverse of the coin allows those who hold it to imagine standing on the silvery, icy terrain of planet-sized Titan, the second largest moon in the solar system, gazing up at the awe-inspiring sight of Saturn’s rings stretching across the sky.

This ethereal scene is brought to life through a masterful combination of pure silver or gold and state-of-the-art digital color minting. The rings of Saturn and the Milky Way Galaxy are captured in vibrant, breathtaking hues. The legend SATURN FROM TITAN denotes the theme.

The obverse carries the Jody Clark effigy of King Charles III, in profile, facing left.

Specifications, pricing

The silver coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 999 pieces and is housed in a presentation case with full color outer box and numbered certificate of authenticity.

The gold coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 99 pieces and is encapsulated inside a clamshell-style presentation case, lined with black velvet and satin, and protected by a full color outer cardboard box. An individually numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

The silver coin retails for $119.95 each with quantity discounts available. The gold coin retails for $3,699.95.

To order or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.talismancoins.com.

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